Parking lots around Scott Stadium to open at 5 p.m. for Friday game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re planning on attending the UVA game Friday, September 24, against Wake Forest, there’s a couple big changes you need to be aware of that might affect where and when you can park.

“Hosting an event of this size is very impactful for the region,” Director of Parking and Transportation Rebecca White said.

In order to make sure patient care at UVA Health and the academic schedule aren’t affected too much, changes are being made to the parking lots around Scott Stadium.

“That transition from work day to event day is going to be particularly compressed,” White said.

Lots around the stadium won’t open to game day parking until 5 p.m. and people parked there throughout the day will have to move by 3:30 p.m.

“I understand why they do it,” UVA season ticket holder Austin Diehr said.

He travels to Charlottesville from Richmond for each game, but thinks that the later start puts a damper on the game day experience.

“I guess the tailgating experience really gets people excited for a game,” Diehr said. “Allows fans to come together and especially when you have a game under the lights and on national TV you want that best experience possible.”

“Please be aware of it and make your plans accordingly,” White said. “That will reduce your frustration and ease the transition. We are committed to the academic programming and patient care programming that’s on Grounds that day.”

In addition, University Transit will be adjusting some routes.

“The employees who normally park at the stadium, since they can’t vacate with the patient care, that service will move from the stadium over to the Emmet Ivy Garage and it will run until 8 o’clock as usual,” White said.

Routes on academic grounds will also stop at four to focus on gameday transportation.

