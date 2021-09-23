More Like Autumn
Mild Days and Chilly Overnights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong Autumn Cold Front brought a soaking rainfall to the regions the last couple days.
Now expect cooler temperatures and a dry air mass!
A west to northwest breeze behind a Cold Front is ushering in a more Fall-like weather pattern for the first few days of the new season. Pleasant days and cool to chilly overnights into the weekend.
Temperatures will be near or a little below average for the end of September.
Mainly dry weather expected. However, a weak Cold Front next Tuesday may bring a passing shower.
Thursday afternoon: Sunshine, blue sky, a few fair weather cumulus clouds. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 70s across central Virginia.
Thursday overnight: A starry, moonlit sky. Overnight lows in the chilly 40s. Patchy fog along the rivers and lakes.
Friday: Sunshine, blue sky, a few fair weather clouds. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Friday night: Great weather for high school and college football. You’ll need a jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s. Lows back in the mid to upper 40s by dawn.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s as a weak, dry Cold Front passes by.
Sunday: Sunshine and dry. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. A passing shower possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.
