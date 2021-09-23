Advertise With Us
More Like Autumn

Mild Days and Chilly Overnights
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong Autumn Cold Front brought a soaking rainfall to the regions the last couple days.
Now expect cooler temperatures and a dry air mass!

A west to northwest breeze behind a Cold Front is ushering in a more Fall-like weather pattern for the first few days of the new season. Pleasant days and cool to chilly overnights into the weekend.

Temperatures will be near or a little below average for the end of September.

Mainly dry weather expected. However, a weak Cold Front next Tuesday may bring a passing shower.

Thursday afternoon: Sunshine, blue sky, a few fair weather cumulus clouds. Highs in the 60s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 70s across central Virginia.

Thursday overnight: A starry, moonlit sky. Overnight lows in the chilly 40s. Patchy fog along the rivers and lakes.

Friday: Sunshine, blue sky, a few fair weather clouds. Pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night: Great weather for high school and college football. You’ll need a jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s. Lows back in the mid to upper 40s by dawn.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s as a weak, dry Cold Front passes by.

Sunday: Sunshine and dry. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. A passing shower possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

