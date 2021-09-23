Advertise With Us
Fine Fall Weather Stretch of Days

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fine Fall weather days are here for awhile. Chilly to cool overnights and pleasant, mild days will take us through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures running a little below to near average for late September. A largely dry stretch of days as well. A cold front Tuesday may bring a few spotty showers.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the chilly 40s. Patchy fog along the rivers and lakes.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night: Great weather for high school and college football. You’ll need a jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s. Lows back in the mid to upper 40s by dawn.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows lower 50s as a weak, dry Cold Front passes by.

Sunday: Sunshine and dry. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder. Few spotty showers possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

