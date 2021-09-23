Clearing and nice

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The cold front that delivered 2″-4″ of rain to the area is now to our east. As high pressure builds in from the west, clouds will begin to move out. Partly to mostly sunny, skies will be on tap for most of the day. Skies will be clear and wind will be light tonight, so expect chilly temperatures. Looking ahead to the weekend, a nice warming trend can be expected that will take us into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing skies & nice, High: low 70s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s,,,Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: low 80s....Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

