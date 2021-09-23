CHS fine arts adapts to COVID-19 changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School says it has a strong arts tradition, and despite COVID-19, the school is finding ways to keep that tradition alive.

Students are wearing different kinds of masks and even singing outside.

“We have to move our rehearsal space about every 30 minutes. So we’re inside, outside, or an alternative location, inside the performing arts center lobby,” CHS choral teacher Will Cooke said.

Cooke says the classroom changes keep the air filtered and clean. Some students don’t even notice the change.

“This is my first real year of high school, and so I haven’t gotten to experience not doing the 30 minute changes and having kind of the weirdest schedule,” Renee Lyman said. “I think going back in-person has really made a good impact on me, because you know going virtual you couldn’t sing with people. You couldn’t be in the same room.”

Choir isn’t the only class with changes, the band has new equipment and it’s not an instrument.

“It’s like a face mask except it has a hole in it, but like the hole is covered when you’re not using it. So it’s like a flap this way and flap this way, and you kind of open it to put your instrument inside,” Virginia Gonzalez said.

Students say these masks even help when they have to compete.

“In fact, with marching band it’s helped us a lot because when we go to competitions we take them off, and it makes our sound a lot bigger and it makes people push more air through the horn,” Gonzalez said.

Cooke says the best part is that the students get to interact with each other again.

“They’re just glad to be here to bond with each other and talk and catch up and make new friends,” Cooke said.

