Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad puts used ambulances up for auction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - if you’ve always dreamed of taking a cross country road trip... there is the perfect vehicle up for auction that needs converting, and its not what you would expect.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad put up two of its retired ambulances up for auction. Bidding starts at $4,000. These trucks have been on thousands of emergency calls over the years and need a new home.

“All of the electrical wiring and stuff that it already needs to supply power and things to the back and electricity from the engine, so it’d be a very easy thing to convert over to a camper van,” CARS member Harrison Brookeman said.

If you’re interested in bidding on an ambulance, check out the Facebook Post:

Retired 140 and 147 have served our community well and have been out of service for some time. They have both been... Posted by Charlottesville - Albemarle Rescue Squad on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

