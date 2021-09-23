Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad puts used ambulances up for auction

Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad raises concerns over city funding issues
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - if you’ve always dreamed of taking a cross country road trip... there is the perfect vehicle up for auction that needs converting, and its not what you would expect.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad put up two of its retired ambulances up for auction. Bidding starts at $4,000. These trucks have been on thousands of emergency calls over the years and need a new home.

“All of the electrical wiring and stuff that it already needs to supply power and things to the back and electricity from the engine, so it’d be a very easy thing to convert over to a camper van,” CARS member Harrison Brookeman said.

Retired 140 and 147 have served our community well and have been out of service for some time. They have both been...

Posted by Charlottesville - Albemarle Rescue Squad on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

