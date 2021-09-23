Advertise With Us
Albemarle Co. Fire Rescue receives $1.88M FEMA grant

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Fire Rescue just received $1.88 million to hire more firefighters.

Ten firefighters will be hired through this three-year Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. The new hires will go to North Garden, Stoney Point and Earlysville Volunteer Fire Departments.

“The additional staffing is certainly a welcome add to our department and will help relieve a lot of those folks who have been working so hard to provide consistent and reliable service,” Chief Dan Eggleston said.

The new recruits will go through six months of training starting next year, followed by paramedic school.

