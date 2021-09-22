Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wanted Waynesboro shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.
Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Waynesboro are looking for a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Justin William Brooks, 29, of Waynesboro is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Brooks shot a person during a dispute at a home on the 1000 block of East Main Street. When police responded just after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers found an adult with a gunshot wound. Brooks allegedly left before police arrived.

Police said they issued several warrants against Brooks which include shooting, weapons, domestic assault and drug charges.

The victim was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.

Media Release September 22, 2021 On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 2:34 AM, the Waynesboro Police...

Posted by Waynesboro Police Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball

Latest News

(FILE)
Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year
COVID-19
VDH: 843,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,409 deaths
Virginia's first lady Pamela Northam visited Clymore Elementary on a back-to-school tour.
Virginia's first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour
3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
People gather in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell