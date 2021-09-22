Advertise With Us
Virginia Supreme Court rejects redistricting challenge

The Supreme Court of Virginia.
The Supreme Court of Virginia.(Robert Zullo/ Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected a legal challenge to a state law that changes how prison inmates are counted for purposes of redistricting.

The challenge came from individuals, including southwest Virginia state Sen. Travis Hackworth, who argued that inmates should be counted as residents of the prisons where they are housed.

A state law enacted last year changed how prisoners are counted; they are now considered residents of their last address before incarceration.

The change reduces the population of rural areas like southwest Virginia as Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission is in the midst of drawing new boundary lines for General Assembly and congressional districts to reflect the results of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

