Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA doctor discusses new treatment options for COVID-19

FILE
FILE
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At UVA Medical Center, there are a lot of medications and treatments that are being repurposed to help treat people with COVID-19.

“For patients who are still outpatients - are not in the hospital - the monoclonal antibody therapies are really the cornerstone of what we haven’t been using those in quite a bit,” Dr. Patrick Jackson said.

According to Jackson, there are three antiviral monoclonal antibody drugs authorized for use in the United State to keep the virus from infecting new cells.

“For patients in the hospital, steroids like dexamethasone have really been a mainstay of treatment and there’s an antiviral drug called Remdesivir that may be helpful for some patients, and then some additional medications that modulate the immune system,” Jackson said.

Despite these treatments, Jackson says the best thing out there right now are the COVID-19 vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball

Latest News

Catie Yeilding with UVA Darden School of Business volunteering at Habitat for Humanity's Restore
United Way of Greater Charlottesville celebrates 30th Annual Day of Caring
BRHD Mobile Health Clinic (FILE)
BRHD hosting town hall about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations
FILE
C3 offering recommendations to reach climate goals
FILE
Doctors at UVA Health are predicting intense flu season