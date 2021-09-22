United Way of Greater Charlottesville celebrates 30th Annual Day of Caring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The United Way of Greater Charlottesville celebrated its 30th annual “Day of Caring” Wednesday, September 22.

More than 1,300 volunteers gave up their time to help with 100 different projects around the Charlottesville area to celebrate. Last year, volunteers had to work outside or virtually. This year, many of them were able to come back together in person, for a great cause.

“People want to do something to make a difference,” United Way of Greater Charlottesville President Ravi Respeto said. “COVID-19 been tough on our community and I think everybody’s trying to figure out, ‘How do I jump in? Where do I lean in? How do I get my family involved?’ So this Day of Caring, that spirit, is just like, you can feel it.”

The celebration kicked off at John Paul Jones Arena with volunteers and nonprofits honored for their work during the pandemic. From there, volunteers got to work.

Catie Yeilding and her team from the UVA Darden School of Business stopped by Habitat for Humanity’s Restore location to help build and refurbish furniture.

“This is just one day but I think it helps us all learn about these organizations and find other ways to volunteer throughout the year, as well,” Yeilding said. “Habitat does so much more than just providing affordable housing. They’re doing so much to provide affordable living in general.”

Over at the Ronald McDonald House, nurses with UVA Health like Jordyn Hursh packed news letters to help staff. Even though it may not look like much, she says, it’s a small way of giving back.

“The community has been really awesome to us in the past year and it’s really just a great way to say ‘Thank you’ and to kind of help them back in a way,” Hursh said.

Even though Day of Caring is just one day, the United Way of Greater Charlottesville says volunteering opportunities do not stop.

