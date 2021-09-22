Showers and storms
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers will continue across most of the area through mid afternoon. As the cold front gets closer, heavier bands of rain and storms will develop. Some of the rain will be heavy at times along with gusty wind. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until Thursday morning. 2″-4+’ of rain are possible. Showers will linger into early Thursday morning. Once the front tracks east, clouds will begin thin. Expect sunshine and pleasant temperatures and humidity during the afternoon. The weekend looks great. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 60
Thursday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
