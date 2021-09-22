Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Showers and storms

Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Showers will continue across most of the area through mid afternoon. As the cold front gets closer, heavier bands of rain and storms will develop. Some of the rain will be heavy at times along with gusty wind. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until Thursday morning. 2″-4+’ of rain are possible. Showers will linger into early Thursday morning. Once the front tracks east, clouds will begin thin. Expect sunshine and pleasant temperatures and humidity during the afternoon. The weekend looks great. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Showers & storms, Low: around 60

Thursday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

