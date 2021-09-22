Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Search for three-year-old devastates Valley community

A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died...
A joint investigation at 249 Cattle Scales Road led investigators to discover the girl had died while in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County community is still processing news from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith says three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is presumed to be dead.

“We need to figure out what all went wrong and make sure this never happens again in our community,” Smith said.

Khaleesi hadn’t been seen since February, and community members are asking how the child disappeared.

“This was not the outcome that our community and Augusta County is used to. This is not the outcome that any of us were looking for,” Smith said.

Smith says this case has impacted much of the area.

“This case is by far one of the worst cases that I’ve seen in my career. It has been extremely hard on my investigators that are assigned the case and that are working it. It’s been extremely hard on the family, and it’s been extremely hard on our community,” Smith said.

Smith says their rescue mission has been turned into a recovery mission. He says they determined the girl had died after visiting Candi Royer and Travis Brown’s home earlier this week.

“We were executing a search warrant there because Travis Brown and Candi Royer were living at that residence. Khaleesi was staying there as well. That was the last known location where they were,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s not able to say what evidence made them draw that conclusion as the investigation as active and ongoing.

Investigators say Khaleesi’s mother has been in jail and placed her into care with Royer under a diversionary agreement with social services. WHSV reached out to social services, and they say they can’t discuss specifics because it could jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

Farida Mehrzad and her baby pleading with an officer in Kabul
Mother and her baby safely reach Charlottesville after fleeing Taliban
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad raises concerns over city funding issues
Charlottesville-Albemarle Rescue Squad puts used ambulances up for auction
Outside of Scott Stadium (FILE)
Parking lots around Scott Stadium to open at 5 p.m. for Friday game
COVID-19
VDH: 846,979 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,463 deaths
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says the ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning a fireball