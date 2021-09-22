Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Restoring voting rights for felons who have completed sentences is easier than last year

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has made restoring voting rights even easier. Some felons are eligible after they have completed their prison sentence.

They can apply to have their civil rights restored, instead of waiting until after community supervision. These rights include the ability to become a notary public, serve on a jury and run for public office.

“For voting, the most important thing to remember is that just getting your right to vote restored by the secretary of the commonwealth and countersigned by the governor, I believe, does not automatically register you to vote,” Albemarle County General Registrar and Director of Elections Jake Washburne said.

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 12.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 843,212 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,409 deaths
Virginia's first lady Pamela Northam visited Clymore Elementary on a back-to-school tour.
Virginia's first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour
3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
People gather in Verona to remember 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell
City of Charlottesville discussing vaccine requirements for staff as some departments lag in...
City of Charlottesville discussing vaccine requirements for staff as some departments lag in vaccination rate