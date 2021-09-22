Rain and Some Storms Through Mid-Week. Flash Flood Watch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Increasing chances for rain and some storms as we move through the Mid-Week. A Flash Flood Watch is posted for much of the viewing area until 8 AM Thursday. Several rounds of rain and a some storms with moderate to heavy rain at times, will result in widespread rain of 1-3 inches. with locally higher amounts. Remain alert for flooding! A strong cold front will approach and move slowly across the region later Wednesday into Thursday morning. During this time, a few storms could turn severe. the main threat damaging wind gusts, but a quick spin up, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Turning much cooler and drier for the end of the week, behind the front. It will certainly feel like the Autumn season! The Autumn Equinox occurs Wednesday, September 22 at 3:21 PM.

Tonight: Periods of rain, some fog. Low: mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rain and a few storms. Rain heavy at times. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s

Thursday: Morning rain, then clearing. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Sunny, cool, pleasant. High: low to mid 70s. Low: upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: upper 70s. Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s. Low: mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: near 80

