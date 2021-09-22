Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nelson Memorial Library becomes ‘state of the art’ after completed renovations

Nelson Memorial Library
Nelson Memorial Library(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Nelson Memorial Library, things are looking different both outside and inside.

The library underwent renovations and this week did a formal opening to show off the upgrades.

It’s a dream come true for branch manager Susan Huffman.

“This has been a personal thing for me,” said Huffman.

Huffman watched as the space transformed last year.

The renovations were complete September 2020, but the library opened up inside just recently.

For those who browse through the shelves, they get to enjoy many more books to choose from.

“The expansion has doubled the size of the building, but actually tripled the size of the library,” said Huffman.

With that comes more additions.

Those include a new computer lab, conference room space and an expanded children’s area.

There’s even more to come soon with STEM education.

“We’re imagining a classroom that’s completely dedicated to STEM education so hopefully that will be coming soon,” said Huffman.

With all the work that has been done, Huffman says folks have something great to enjoy.

“It’s amazing because we now have a state of the art library for the people in Nelson County,” said Huffman.

Those who stop by the library are asked to wear a mask, but they’re not required.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball

Latest News

Augusta Health (FILE)
COVID-19 case surge impacting hospitals
WHSV File
Augusta Health sees increasing mortality rates, putting mobile morgue to use
Catie Yeilding with UVA Darden School of Business volunteering at Habitat for Humanity's Restore
United Way of Greater Charlottesville celebrates 30th Annual Day of Caring
BRHD Mobile Health Clinic (FILE)
BRHD hosting town hall about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations