Nelson Memorial Library becomes ‘state of the art’ after completed renovations

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Nelson Memorial Library, things are looking different both outside and inside.

The library underwent renovations and this week did a formal opening to show off the upgrades.

It’s a dream come true for branch manager Susan Huffman.

“This has been a personal thing for me,” said Huffman.

Huffman watched as the space transformed last year.

The renovations were complete September 2020, but the library opened up inside just recently.

For those who browse through the shelves, they get to enjoy many more books to choose from.

“The expansion has doubled the size of the building, but actually tripled the size of the library,” said Huffman.

With that comes more additions.

Those include a new computer lab, conference room space and an expanded children’s area.

There’s even more to come soon with STEM education.

“We’re imagining a classroom that’s completely dedicated to STEM education so hopefully that will be coming soon,” said Huffman.

With all the work that has been done, Huffman says folks have something great to enjoy.

“It’s amazing because we now have a state of the art library for the people in Nelson County,” said Huffman.

Those who stop by the library are asked to wear a mask, but they’re not required.

