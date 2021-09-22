More Showers/Storms Tonight - Flash Flood Watch. Pleasant Late Week Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet start to Fall, with more showers, downpours and some storms tonight. A Flash Flood Watch continues until 8 AM Thursday for much of the viewing area. An additional 1-3+ of rain possible into the early morning hours. Early tonight, an isolated risk for a severe storm, the main threat a damaging wind gust. All of this rain in advance of a slow, approaching cold front. Showers mainly during the predawn hours of Thursday. Once the front tracks east, clouds will give way to clearing. Expect sunshine and pleasant temperatures and lower humidity by the afternoon. A nice Autumn stretch of days will take us through the weekend.

Tonight: Showers, some storms, heavy rain at times. Low upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Early AM rain, then clearing. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s

Friday: Sunny, cool, pleasant. High: low to mid 70s. Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: upper 70s. Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s to near 80. Low: mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Few showers. High around 80. Low” mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High upper 70s.

