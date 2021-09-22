CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the NBC29 viewing area until Thursday morning. Morning showers will give way to heavier rain and storms this afternoon. The potential is for 2″-4 +” of rain, that could cause flooding. Showers and storms will continue tonight into early Thursday before clouds begin to clear out. By Thursday afternoon, a cooler an less humid airmass will work into the region. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will stick around until early next week. Keep an eye to the sky, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s

Tonight: showers & storms, Low: around 60

Thursday: Morning showers, clearing & pleasant, High: low 70s...Low: around 60

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

