Flash Flood Watch
Heavy rain today, clearing tomorrow
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the NBC29 viewing area until Thursday morning. Morning showers will give way to heavier rain and storms this afternoon. The potential is for 2″-4 +” of rain, that could cause flooding. Showers and storms will continue tonight into early Thursday before clouds begin to clear out. By Thursday afternoon, a cooler an less humid airmass will work into the region. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will stick around until early next week. Keep an eye to the sky, and have a great and safe day !
Today: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s
Tonight: showers & storms, Low: around 60
Thursday: Morning showers, clearing & pleasant, High: low 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
