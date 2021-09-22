Doctors at UVA Health are predicting intense flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors at UVA Health are warning that the flu season this year could be a bad one.

“Given we haven’t seen flu for a year and we’re coming back together, and at least in some circumstances having the opportunity to exchange other types of viruses, other types of germs than COVID, I think that makes us all a little bit concerned about what could happen with flu this year,” UVA Health’s Dr. Costi Sifri said.

At the University of Virginia Medical Center, more people are walking in with other types of viruses.

“We’re seeing sort of other common colds being transmitted right now in schools and workplaces, and not necessarily COVID, but other types of viruses,” Sifri said.

Sifri says people are coming in with RSV, the common cold, and parainfluenza.

“If there is a big flu season, if we start to see a lot of circulating flu, that’s another important reason to make sure that you wear a mask and also encourage those around you to wear masks,” Sifri said.

Sifri advices people to get their flu shot now before the season gets underway.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.