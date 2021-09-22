Advertise With Us
Community Investment Collaborative takes home 2021 MBA Vanguard Award

By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that Community Investment Collaborative is the 2021 Minority Business Alliance Vanguard Award winner.

The Community Investment Collaborative took home the prize after distributing over 800 grants worth over $12 million. CIC worked with many minority businesses throughout the pandemic to keep them afloat and thriving.

“Seeing the hard work that they put in...they’ve been doing this for years, providing both loans, grants, entrepreneur workshops,” Minority Business Alliance Treasurer Alex Urpi said. “You’re talking about $16 million worth of wages that have come out of new jobs from small businesses that either grew or started as a result of coming in contact with CIC.”

Urpi also says he saw firsthand how Community Investment Collaborative staff handled the enormous amount of recovery loans, COVID-19 grants, and other resources and ensured hundreds of small and minority business owners saw relief.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

