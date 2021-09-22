Charlottesville extends deadline for Confederate statues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is extending the deadline for those interested in owning its statues of Confederate generals.

The city announced Wednesday, September 22, that the new deadline for offers on either statue of Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson is now October 15.

Crews took down both statues July 10, moving them out of their public parks and into city-owned property.

A total of 23 people and organizations from 12 different states had already reached out by July 23 in regards to potentially owning the statues.

Charlottesville says offers must be detailed enough to include how the statues will be taken out of the city.

