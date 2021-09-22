C3 offering recommendations to reach climate goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) is pushing to expand and improve transit as well as reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

After a year-long study and community engagement, C3 is recommending 14 ways to make this happen.

“There’s just a lot of improvements we can do,” C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse said. “We are urging Charlottesville City Council and the [Albemarle County Board of Supervisors] to act more quickly.”

It wants to make fare-free transit permanent, set a goal to have no route frequencies in excess of 30 minute intervals, and move swiftly to increase access to bus stops.

C3 will be hosting a transit and equity webinar on September 29 to discuss these recommendations. If you would like to attend you can click here.

If you would like to read the entire report you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.