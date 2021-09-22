BRHD hosting town hall about COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is preparing to host a virtual town hall Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

The event is geared, in part, toward parents who may have some COVID-19 questions as their children near the second month of in-person learning.

The BRHD is hoping the town hall can answer parents’ and community members’ many questions.

Blue Ridge Health District COVID-19 Incident Commander Ryan McKay says he expects the topics that will come up to include quarantine guidance for students, updates regarding testing capabilities, and any recent news about the vaccinations.

“Hopefully people walk away with an understanding of why it’s important to follow the recommendations and the policies for the school so that we can really minimize risk and keep kids where they belong right now which is in the classroom,” McKay said.

If you want to submit a question to the panelists in advance, you can click on this link.

If you want to join the town hall live, click on this link. McKay says some participants will be able to ask their questions live.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.