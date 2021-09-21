Advertise With Us
Virginia’s first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour

Pamela Northam stopped at Clymore Elementary School in Augusta County on a back-to-school tour.
Pamela Northam stopped at Clymore Elementary School in Augusta County on a back-to-school tour.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some Augusta County students had a special visitor early Tuesday, September 21, the first lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam.

Northam stopped at Clymore Elementary School in Fort Defiance on her back-to-school tour, but she’s also getting the word out about improved subsidies giving more families access to early education opportunities and care.

She also wanted to thank students and staff during a difficult time: “We know that this is the best place for them to learn is in-person,” Northam said. “We know that they’re doing great work to catch up and get ahead again, and our superhero teachers are a big part of that.”

Principal Fonda Morris says the first lady’s visit reaffirms the good work that public education does every day.

“The last year or two have been somewhat challenging for all of us in public education, and it’s nice for her to just say that, you know, she appreciates and she sees the job that our staffs are doing,” Morris said.

Northam is encouraging families, even those who’ve tried before, to go to chidcareva.com to see if they may be eligible for some help with early childhood education and care.

