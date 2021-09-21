Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia nurses share COVID-19 pandemic’s toll

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Nurses Association is taking a look at the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on mental health.

Nurses from across the commonwealth shared stories Tuesday, September 21, of increasing patient numbers, long wait times, and how staff are stretched thin. Nurses say their patients are coming in sicker and younger.

“We’re now 18 months into this crisis, and nurses are caring for the sickest patients we’ve ever seen in our careers day after day with no end in sight. We’re seeing massive volumes of patients that are stretching our resources thin, and it causes significant moral distress for nurses when we can’t provide the level of care that our patients deserve,” University of Virginia Clinical Nursing Instructor Ashley Apple said.

“We’ve been the frontline of this pandemic for the last 18 months and what we’re asking the community to do now is for you to be the frontline, for you to take care of us. We will take care of you when you come in the hospital, but we’re asking you to do your part,” President of the Piedmont VNA Chapter Mesha Jones said.

All of the nurses echoed the same call: get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene

Latest News

Tessa Majors (FILE)
2nd teen enters guilty pleas in connection with Tessa Majors murder
Post office in Albemarle County
Rep. Bob Good asks USPS to address mail issues in Virginia’s 5th District
Bodos Bagels on the UVA Corner is in need of more staff.
Bodo’s Bagels on UVA Corner closed Monday due to staffing shortage, in need of workers
Pamela Northam stopped at Clymore Elementary School in Augusta County on a back-to-school tour.
Virginia’s first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour