Virginia nurses share COVID-19 pandemic’s toll

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Nurses Association is taking a look at the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on mental health.

Nurses from across the commonwealth shared stories Tuesday, September 21, of increasing patient numbers, long wait times, and how staff are stretched thin. Nurses say their patients are coming in sicker and younger.

“We’re now 18 months into this crisis, and nurses are caring for the sickest patients we’ve ever seen in our careers day after day with no end in sight. We’re seeing massive volumes of patients that are stretching our resources thin, and it causes significant moral distress for nurses when we can’t provide the level of care that our patients deserve,” University of Virginia Clinical Nursing Instructor Ashley Apple said.

“We’ve been the frontline of this pandemic for the last 18 months and what we’re asking the community to do now is for you to be the frontline, for you to take care of us. We will take care of you when you come in the hospital, but we’re asking you to do your part,” President of the Piedmont VNA Chapter Mesha Jones said.

All of the nurses echoed the same call: get vaccinated and wear a mask.

