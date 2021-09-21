Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County prepares for Day of Action

United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United Way has participated in Day of Action for decades, connecting volunteers to the local community.

“From local businesses to community partners like schools and non-profits, they take on projects that help those organizations really be able to thrive and really focus on their work they are doing in the community,” Amanda Leech with the UWHR explained.

To participate in Day of Action, volunteers sign up online with the United Way and choose a project to work on throughout the community. You can also sign up for the virtual keynote address. This year’s address will be given by Paralympic athlete Robert Anthony.

“We have a special guest who will be introducing Robert and that is Odicci Alexander, the star pitcher from the JMU Dukes softball team this past year,” Leech added.

There will be workshops alongside projects.

Projects for the day include a historically Black cemetery clean-up, Keister Nature Trail upgrade, and gardening.

Some participating organizations include the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg Rockingham, Harrisonburg Police Department, JMU, Rockingham County Public Schools, and more.

“This event brings so much momentum and energy to people. It is the kickoff of our fundraising campaign. When people get together, they feel really good about the work that they have done. It just really bleeds into the year and makes that excitement last a bit longer,” Leach said.

Sign-up is open until Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires
Pie Chest's E. High St. location
The Pie Chest on East High Street no longer serves customers

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 839,475 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,364 deaths
Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Virginia Unemployment Commission
JLARC report: VEC could have been better prepared to handle influx of unemployment claims