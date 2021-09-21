United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County prepares for Day of Action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United Way has participated in Day of Action for decades, connecting volunteers to the local community.

“From local businesses to community partners like schools and non-profits, they take on projects that help those organizations really be able to thrive and really focus on their work they are doing in the community,” Amanda Leech with the UWHR explained.

To participate in Day of Action, volunteers sign up online with the United Way and choose a project to work on throughout the community. You can also sign up for the virtual keynote address. This year’s address will be given by Paralympic athlete Robert Anthony.

“We have a special guest who will be introducing Robert and that is Odicci Alexander, the star pitcher from the JMU Dukes softball team this past year,” Leech added.

There will be workshops alongside projects.

Projects for the day include a historically Black cemetery clean-up, Keister Nature Trail upgrade, and gardening.

Some participating organizations include the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg Rockingham, Harrisonburg Police Department, JMU, Rockingham County Public Schools, and more.

“This event brings so much momentum and energy to people. It is the kickoff of our fundraising campaign. When people get together, they feel really good about the work that they have done. It just really bleeds into the year and makes that excitement last a bit longer,” Leach said.

Sign-up is open until Tuesday.

