Rep. Bob Good asks USPS to address mail issues in Virginia’s 5th District

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Politicians on both sides of the aisle are now weighing in on mail delivery issues in the Virginia 5th District, which includes Charlottesville.

Representative Bob Good sent a letter to the United States postmaster general, asking for mail delivery issues to be addressed.

“There’s been a tremendous problem, especially in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, with lack of mail service, mail delivery such that folks have not gotten mail for up to four weeks at a time,” Good said. “As you can imagine, the devastation that has on people: they’re not getting checks that are intended for them, they might not be getting Medicare or Social Security statements, they’ve got bills they need to pay where they’ll have outstanding late payments and have late fees as a result.”

Rep. Good says staffing shortages and emergency paid leave are contributing to these issues. He says the post office sent his office a letter pointing to the 600 hours of emergency paid leave allowed under the American Rescue Plan.

“That equates to 75 days or 15 weeks of paid leave,” Good said.

One Albemarle Co. woman says her mail has been on time, but she knows the post office is stretched thin.

“I feel like my postal worker is working later hours, and she’s just having to work longer hours to cover her route,” Barbara Goodin said. “I just want to thank them for the hard work they do because I know they’re stretched very thin.”

In a statement the post office said it is working to address staffing shortages:

This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to experience challenges with employee availability. As you know, the American Rescue Plan Act expanded employee leave to respond rightly to the pandemic. As a result, staffing is occasionally impacted and we thank our customers for their understanding and continued support.

We have taken specific actions to continue service to our valued customers, which includes hiring additional personnel.

From January 2021 through January 2022 we expect to hire approximately 100,000 employees nationwide. This number covers normal attrition and our peak holiday season. This effort is one part of our Delivering for America Plan, through which the Postal Service is investing $40 billion over 10 years in infrastructure and our employees. We have been hiring more than 40,000 employees for Peak Season, which includes positions in the Charlottesville area.

Individuals interested in a career with the Postal Service can visit www.usps.com/careers/ and search, by state, for jobs in their area. New jobs are added to the site weekly.

Customers who wish to contact a postal representative about a concern can reach us by calling 1-800-ASK-USPS, online at www.usps.com, or through Twitter @USPSHelp.

