Monticello High School raising money to support athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School is looking for community support for its athletics programs.

The school has a virtual fundraiser underway to help raise money for this athletic year.

Athletic Director Matthew Pearman says this fundraiser will help to replace old equipment and gear but it will impact many more areas as well.

“Facility improvements and things like team meals for students who are here from before school in the morning until after dinner time at night. These things cost money and costs are increasing while budgets are kind of staying the same.

