Monticello High School raising money to support athletics

The outside of Monticello High School on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.
The outside of Monticello High School on the first day of the 2021-2022 school year.(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School is looking for community support for its athletics programs.

The school has a virtual fundraiser underway to help raise money for this athletic year.

Athletic Director Matthew Pearman says this fundraiser will help to replace old equipment and gear but it will impact many more areas as well.

“Facility improvements and things like team meals for students who are here from before school in the morning until after dinner time at night. These things cost money and costs are increasing while budgets are kind of staying the same.

Click here for a link to the fundraiser.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

