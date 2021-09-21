Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
MADISON Co., Va. (WVIR) - After its first win since 2019, Madison County High School football will have to wait at least another week to try for a second one.
The school’s teams, both varsity and junior varsity, are being disciplined for what Madison County Public Schools called “unsportsmanlike conduct” that happened in the post-game locker room Friday night.
After a win over rival William Monroe, a video was posted on Snapchat of the Madison County football team rapping to a popular song, singing the N-word multiple times. That video has since been shared on social media.
It resulted in a Facebook statement from the school division, which you can read below.
There have also been accusations on social media that Madison County players were trash-talking William Monroe team by bringing up Joshua Johnson, the William Monroe student-athlete who passed away tragically earlier this year.
A screenshot from the username “Reagan” with an emoji of an assault rifle posted a message that read “Y’all jus mad cause the dead guy don’t play no mo.”
