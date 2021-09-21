Advertise With Us
Grab the umbrella

Tracking a cold front
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Easterly wind will enhance cloud cover today. Scattered showers are expected to develop this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Rain will become heavier Wednesday, and a few storms will be possible as well. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood watch for portions of the NBC29 viewing area. Showers are expected to linger into Thursday morning, followed by clearing skies and pleasant temperatures that will last through the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers, High; Upper 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers, patchy fog, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Morning showers, clearing & breezy, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

