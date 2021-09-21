CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cloudy skies and scattered showers can be expected for the rest of the day. A cold front to our west is heading east. Heavier rain and storms will develop Wednesday. Much of the region is under a Flash Flood Watch. 1″ -2.5″ of rain is possible. Showers will linger into Thursday morning, however, by the afternoon sunshine will make a return. Refreshing fall temperatures will be with us for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Cloudy with showers, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Scattered showers & fog, Low: upper 60s

Wednesday: Rain and scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Morning showers, clearing and breezy, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

