CHRA receives nearly $500K to relocate people in Crescent Halls

Crescent Halls (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A total of $499,680 is headed to the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money is being used to relocate or find new housing for people living in Crescent Halls. This follows a flooding issue during the ongoing renovation of the building.

Over 60 families will receive help in finding new permanent or temporary housing.

“I think it’s going to have a lot of impact on families because they were living in a construction zone, because the building is currently being renovated on the 7th and 8th floor,” CRHA Executive Director John Sales said.

The process for finding new housing for these families is underway now.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

