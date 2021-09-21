Advertise With Us
Carson Tujague is the week four Falcon Club Player of the Week

Falcon Club week 4 potw
Falcon Club week 4 potw(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Carson Tujague’s stellar performance on both sides of the ball Friday night led to the senior tight end and outside linebacker being named the week four Falcon Club Player of the Week.

On offense Carson Tujague helped spark the Warriors to victory against Turner Ashby. He recorded three receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown. But that’s not all, on defense he had nine tackles and two forced fumbles to help secure a shut out.

“The progression of not only myself but my team week in and week out, we’re getting better,” he said.

“He deserves it,” Western Albemarle High School Head Coach Ed Redmond said. “There’s no question about it and I know it means a lot to him personally to get the award.”

Tujague says his team knew the defense would be stellar but the offense is surpassing all expectations.

“We came in this season with an amazing defense and then along the way our offense has been improving and putting on more and more points than we expected at the beginning of the year,” he said.”

