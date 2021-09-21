Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bodo’s Bagels on UVA Corner closed Monday due to staffing shortage, in need of workers

Bodos Bagels on the UVA Corner is in need of more staff.
Bodos Bagels on the UVA Corner is in need of more staff.(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mainstay has fallen victim to the widespread staffing shortages in our area.

Bodo’s Bagels had to close its location on the UVA Corner all day Monday, September 20, as well as briefly over the weekend, and is now trying to adapt while dealing with the struggle.

“We’ve never ever closed for this sort of thing before. Not for staffing, ever,” owner Scott Smith said.

Smith says they have a reputation of always being able to keep their doors open, but this type of staffing issue is completely foreign.

The UVA Corner location was back open Tuesday, Sept. 21, and trying to attract more workers.

“We especially want to draw people who can get to this store,” Smith said. The other stores have staffing challenges, but this one is kind of in crisis.”

“It’s a little disappointing,” UVA student Domenick Fini said.

Fini says word quickly spread around UVA Grounds. He hopes more people apply to work there, because Bodo’s Bagels is a pillar for many students.

“Kind of forces the UVA students to think about maybe how unemployment is affecting the community around us,” Fini said. “It’s really disheartening to see how many people want to get their food faster but don’t realize that people are behind that food.”

Smith says he has had to work behind the counter and lend a hand.

“Most of the pandemic I’ve worked 60 or 70 hours in the store every week,” the owner said. This time of year is always really hard for us. We always lose a lot of people entirely because they go off to school, and we lose some other people because school ends up being more difficult.”

Bodo’s Bagels on the UVA Corner is currently taking walk-in applications any time it is open.

“We especially want to draw people who can get to this store,” Smith said.

All staff start at $15 an hour with benefits, free meals, and more. The restaurant is also looking for managers, who start at $19 an hour.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene

Latest News

Tessa Majors (FILE)
2nd teen enters guilty pleas in connection with Tessa Majors murder
Post office in Albemarle County
Rep. Bob Good asks USPS to address mail issues in Virginia’s 5th District
(FILE)
Virginia nurses share COVID-19 pandemic’s toll
Pamela Northam stopped at Clymore Elementary School in Augusta County on a back-to-school tour.
Virginia’s first lady stops in Augusta Co. on back-to-school tour