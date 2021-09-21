Bodo’s Bagels on UVA Corner closed Monday due to staffing shortage, in need of workers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville mainstay has fallen victim to the widespread staffing shortages in our area.

Bodo’s Bagels had to close its location on the UVA Corner all day Monday, September 20, as well as briefly over the weekend, and is now trying to adapt while dealing with the struggle.

“We’ve never ever closed for this sort of thing before. Not for staffing, ever,” owner Scott Smith said.

Smith says they have a reputation of always being able to keep their doors open, but this type of staffing issue is completely foreign.

The UVA Corner location was back open Tuesday, Sept. 21, and trying to attract more workers.

“We especially want to draw people who can get to this store,” Smith said. The other stores have staffing challenges, but this one is kind of in crisis.”

“It’s a little disappointing,” UVA student Domenick Fini said.

Fini says word quickly spread around UVA Grounds. He hopes more people apply to work there, because Bodo’s Bagels is a pillar for many students.

“Kind of forces the UVA students to think about maybe how unemployment is affecting the community around us,” Fini said. “It’s really disheartening to see how many people want to get their food faster but don’t realize that people are behind that food.”

Smith says he has had to work behind the counter and lend a hand.

“Most of the pandemic I’ve worked 60 or 70 hours in the store every week,” the owner said. This time of year is always really hard for us. We always lose a lot of people entirely because they go off to school, and we lose some other people because school ends up being more difficult.”

Bodo’s Bagels on the UVA Corner is currently taking walk-in applications any time it is open.

All staff start at $15 an hour with benefits, free meals, and more. The restaurant is also looking for managers, who start at $19 an hour.

