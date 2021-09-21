2nd teen enters guilty pleas in connection with Tessa Majors murder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the teenagers arrested in the botched robbery and stabbing death of Barnard College student and Charlottesville native Tessa Majors in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Luchiano Lewis admitted to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in court Tuesday, September 21. He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Lewis is the second of three arrested in Majors’ death.

One is a 14-year-old who pleaded guilty last year.

The third is 16-year-old Rashaun Weaver, who has yet to stand trial.

