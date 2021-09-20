VCU Poll: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in race for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, Democrat Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor.

The statewide poll found that 43% of likely voters would vote for McAuliffe while 34% would vote for Youngkin.

The poll sampled 811 adults living in Virginia and has a margin of error of 5.35%. When considering the likely voters only, the poll has a margin of error of 6.93%.

In the governor’s race, the poll also found that 23% of voters remain undecided or unwilling to vote for either candidate.

“In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Hala Ayala lost some ground to Republican Winsome Sears in the past month, and her lead is now within the margin of error (33% to 30%). However, 20% of voters said that they would not vote for either candidate if the election were held today, while 16% remain undecided,” a release said.

The attorney general race also tightened up, with Democrat Mark Herring only leading Republican Jason Miyares with 6 percentage points - 39% to 33% - rather than the 11 during the last poll.

“Our recent poll relative to the governor’s race and statewide elections showed interesting results,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder. “Neither McAuliffe nor Youngkin had 50% support. The increase in the undecided and those unable to commit for either is noteworthy. The poll was taken prior to any debates. How the candidates show the people what they propose dealing with the pandemic and its effects are obvious concerns. The narrowing of the lead by the Democratic candidates in the lieutenant governor and attorney general races and increased ‘undecided’ shows ‘the jury’ may be out awhile longer.”

