UVA looking to correct costly mistakes ahead of Wake Forest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA is looking to rebound from its 59-39 loss at UNC last Saturday. In the defeat, the Hoos defense gave up 699 yards to the Tar Heels.

“Lots exposed, lots to work on, but wow, what a huge opportunity for us to see it, have it right out there in the open, and, and get to work on it,” UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said.

He says this week he has to prioritize making adjustments on the defensive side of the ball.

“As the head coach, I’m kind of moving and putting myself where the most help is currently needed, and then I kind of reassess,” Mendenhall said

While the Hoos didn’t come out with a win on Saturday, one of the bright spots for the Cavilers was the stellar play from quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

“He’s playing exceptional football,” Mendenhall said. “I wouldn’t trade him for any quarterback in our league. He’s really, really skilled. His accuracy, his poise, his decision making and production, he’s doing a really nice job.”

“He’s putting up Madden numbers,” offensive tackle Ryan Nelson said. “He’s confident, he’s taking a leadership role incredibly well and he’s doing everything he can to pull the team together.”

While Armstrong continues to be a bright spot for Virginia through three weeks, the team as a whole will have a chance to rebound in ACC play this week.

“No matter what the Coastal is going to be hard,” Nelson said. “It’s ‘Coastal Chaos’ and everyone knows that. going out we just have to go hard and do whatever we can to win out.”

