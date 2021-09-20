Mendenhall: “UNC out played us, out prepared us” as UVA falls to North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers had their four game win streak against UNC on the line in Chapel Hill Saturday night, but the Tar Heels gave the Hoos their first loss on the season, 59-39.

“UNC out played us, out prepared us and especially on the offensive side, took over the game,” UVA Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall said postgame.

Hoos fell in a high scoring shootout that left Mendenhall feeling an array of emotions post game.

“I’m really disappointed and frustrated,” he said. “Clearly reflects a lack of quality preparation of our defensive unit on our part.”

While the high scoring affair didn’t end up with a win for the Hoos, quarterback Brennan Armstrong set a school records for total yards and pass yards in a single game with 554 through the air.

“I don’t think about the record,” he said. “I think about the loss. Kudos to my offense I don’t do that without them.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Hoos gave up 699 yards of total offense and allowed 21 points in both the first and the third quarter.

“This one hurts, we have to fix it and we’re going to get back next week,” UVA Linebacker Nick Jackson said. “That’s the mindset right now, put it behind us and we have to attack next week.”

Playing in prime time against a ranked opponent gave the Hoos a chance to gain some national attention but Jackson says no matter the opponent the goal is to get the job done.

“Every time we step on the field its a huge opportunity,” he said. “Every time we go on the road against a ranked team, yeah that’s another huge opportunity. Definitely coming into this game you just want to win. I really don’t care who it is, ranked or who’s not, you want to win.”

The ‘Hoos will have a chance to get back in the win column at home on Friday, September 24, against Wake Forest.

