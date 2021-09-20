Advertise With Us
Student starts public speaking program to help others in class at UVA

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia fourth year student started a program that is making a difference for many.

When Chris Obolensky started his journey on Grounds, he noticed public speaking skills were an expectation.

He says there were only a few ways to nurture those skills built into the curriculum, especially for underclassmen. This led him to begin the UVA Speaking Center.

“I created a team of 6, 7 including myself, student consultants who are in public speaking groups around grounds who I felt were welcoming enough to the point where they could make another student feel comfortable while trying to improve their public speaking, ” said Obolensky.

To keep the program running after these students graduate, it is important for more volunteers to join in.

If you are interested in volunteering with the UVA Speaking Center email uvaspeakingcenter@gmail.com.

