Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Cancer Center Patient and Family Advisory Council

Sponsored Content: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Recently, Sentara Martha Jefferson created a new Cancer Patient and Family Advisory Council.

“Our goal is to make the care for our patients better and to improve upon what we are doing now, and to come up with ideas for new programs and supports for our patients and caregivers,” said Laura Kavanagh, Director of Oncology at Sentara Martha Jefferson.

The group includes caregivers, staff, patients, and family members. The goal of the council is to create ways to constantly strive to improve based on feedback.

“We want to know what we can do to support patients and their families during what is often a long journey during their cancer care,” noted Kavanagh.

Mike Arnold was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and sought treatment at Sentara Martha Jefferson. He now serves on the newly established council.

“It was such a journey that I can’t put into words the emotions that you go through,” said Arnold.

He hopes that through his participation patients can feel even more supported than they currently are as they fight their diagnosis.

“I have a very large supportive family but even then there were dark periods, and there were things about the program that really helped me that I was excited to give feedback,” said Arnold.

In the end, it’s all about keeping the patient and their family front and center every step of the way.

“I think that good work will come of it,” noted Arnold.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA.

If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.