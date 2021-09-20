Route 29 Corridor project wants your input

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and the Thomas Jefferson Planning District are asking for public comment on a Route 29 corridor study.

The area under review is from Airport Road in Albemarle County to Deerfield Drive in Greene County. The project looks at reducing traffic and accidents along the corridor. It will also recommend upgrades to roads and intersections.

“We’re also looking at intersections that have a high rate of accidents. So we’re looking to improve that for vehicle safety. We’re also looking to make sure that businesses can get in and out of the corridor safely, that customers can get in and out safely,” said Lucinda Shannon, the senior regional planner with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission.

Public comment can be submitted here through October 1.

