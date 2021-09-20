Redistricting Commission receives new maps

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s crunch time for members of Virginia’s redistricting commission.

Monday morning they began reviewing new legislative maps drawn by Democratic and Republican consultants.

And they have now just three weeks to submit final maps to the General Assembly.

As the experts have worked to keep communities of interest intact and avoid splitting cities and counties, they’ve placed more than one incumbent in a single district.

In the Republican plan for the House of Delegates, for example, analysis by the Virginia Public Access Project shows that District 89 includes the residences of three delegates: Terry Austin, Ronnie Campbell and Chris Head.

And there are other districts in both the House and Senate plans that pair incumbents in a single district.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton isn’t impressed with the process so far.

And he says it’s still unclear what kind of redistricting plan we will ultimately get.

“It’s a process some say is like making sausage, but we’re not even sure it’s sausage that’s being made right now,” Denton said. “We can’t really tell if this is really about redistricting, rather than about power, partisanship and certainly hard-ball politics.”

Members of the redistricting commission must submit a plan to the General Assembly by October 10th. And then the General Assembly must vote it up or down.

If lawmakers fail to approve the commission’s plan, the State Supreme Court will choose the district lines.

