Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rain Chances Increase Through Mid-Week. Big Autumn Cool Down for Late Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying mostly cloudy with increasing chances for rain and a few storms as we move through the Mid-Week. Some widespread rain totals of one to three inches, with some locally higher amounts possible, during this time. A strong cold front will approach and move slowly across the region later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Turning much cooler and drier for the end of the week, behind the front. It will certainly feel like the Autumn season! The Autumn Equinox occurs Wednesday, September 22 at 3:21 PM.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some patchy fog and drizzle. Low: low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Rain at times, few storms. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s

Thursday: Morning rain, then clearing. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Sunny, cool, pleasant. High: low to mid 70s. Low: upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: upper 70s. Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Albemarle County police car (FILE)
Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and pedestrian on Rt. 250
Dustin Tavella
Virginia man wins America’s Got Talent Season 16!
(FILE)
HPD: Suspect dead in connection with shooting along Purple and Gold Way
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
Reports of ‘boom’ and shaking Friday morning, most likely a fireball
Dunkin' in Waynesboro
Trips to the new Dunkin’ in Waynesboro lead to several popped tires

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 5 PM
NBC29 Weather 5 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Mix of clouds and sun, and seasonal temperatures
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Plenty of clouds and cooler
Rain Ahead
Work and School Week Outlook