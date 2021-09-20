Rain Chances Increase Through Mid-Week. Big Autumn Cool Down for Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staying mostly cloudy with increasing chances for rain and a few storms as we move through the Mid-Week. Some widespread rain totals of one to three inches, with some locally higher amounts possible, during this time. A strong cold front will approach and move slowly across the region later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Turning much cooler and drier for the end of the week, behind the front. It will certainly feel like the Autumn season! The Autumn Equinox occurs Wednesday, September 22 at 3:21 PM.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some patchy fog and drizzle. Low: low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Rain at times, few storms. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low 60s

Thursday: Morning rain, then clearing. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Sunny, cool, pleasant. High: low to mid 70s. Low: upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: upper 70s. Low: low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: upper 70s

