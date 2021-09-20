Plenty of clouds and cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our east, is providing an easterly wind. A mix of clouds and sun is expected today. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers and storms will begin to move in Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few lingering showers Thursday morning. Behind the front, a northwest wind will usher in lower humidity and pleasant temperatures for the late week into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sun, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Periods of rain, and thunder, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing and breezy, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.