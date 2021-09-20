Patch Brewery opens in Gordonsville with unique features

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re out in Gordonsville and looking for a brew, you’ve now got a new option. Patch Brewery launched Saturday, September 18 and beer is not the only thing it’s offering.

“There aren’t any other breweries with baseball fields and dog parks and kid zones and then all other things coming,” General Manager Clay Hysell said.

The other things will come in the next few phases. Patch says this is just phase one of their launch of the brewery.

“Stage two will be our inside beer, and then stage three is going to be hopefully a sequel of firepits,” Hysell said. “We’re hoping to build a nature trail over the wintertime because we have 14 acres all together.”

All of this land used to be the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post. Patch is now maximizing the space so that it can be open for all. There’s room for kids, dogs, and sports, and soon it could be a live music venue too.

“The VFW is here in Gordonsville, where my parents still live,” Co-founder Jon Craig said. “I’ve driven by it dozens of times, and every time I think wow these mountains are beautiful this would be a perfect spot for a brewery.”

The transformation and these plans have been in full motion since June. The owners say they have been working seven days a week to make this dream possible.

“The vision has finally come forth,” Craig said. I think it’s great to see people enjoying what we talked about drawn up months ago, and really seeing it come into fruition.”

This vision has all been about bringing a brewery scene to this specific part of Central Virginia.

“Gordonsville’s been waiting for it,” Craig said. “Everyone I’ve spoken to is just excited that they can walk in their backyard and enjoy craft beer or a bite to eat, great restaurants here coming to town. I think Gordonsville is finally out of the bag and folks are finally starting to see why we’ve loved it our entire lives.”

Currently Patch is offering four original beers and it hopes to keep growing as the it gets more brewing equipment. It says its brewer is a well known name, but it still cannot reveal it just yet.

