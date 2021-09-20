Advertise With Us
Organizations golfing to provide computers for students in Charlottesville

Golfer at Glenmore
Golfer at Glenmore(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations are coming together to make sure students at Charlottesville High School and C4K have the technology they need to succeed.

Innovative Software Solutions, WillowTree, and C4K are raising money to buy computers for students who do not have one. The campaign, Drive Fore STEM, began after Charlie Rogers, the CEO of Innovative Software Solutions, was given a computer when he was in college.

“I said ‘one day when I make it, I want to be to do the same thing,’ and that’s why we created Drive Fore STEM,” Rogers said.

Now, Rogers is paying it forward by hosting a golf tournament at The Club at Glenmore for this cause.

“Drive Fore STEM is intended to bring the community together to foster communication, diversity, unity, while funding STEM opportunities for our youth,” Rogers said.

Participating companies came together on Monday, September 20 to golf at Glenmore. Some of them sponsor holes, donate money, and ultimately raise funds for students involved in C4K and Charlottesville High School who can’t afford a computer.

If you would like to contribute to the cause you can click here.

