Mr. Alex-Zan holds Close Your Mouth and Listen day

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s very own motivational man Mr. Alex-Zan had some advice on the 4th annual Close Your Mouth and Listen Day.

He recommends being still and quiet for one minute and allow people to share their thoughts and feelings, without interruption.

Alex-Zan says this is an opportunity to learn from others around you.

“You gotta start the process,” he said. “You gotta begin. And hopefully, we do things by habit, not by reason. So we wanna get people in the habit of listening to others and respecting others.”

Mr. Alex-Zan says this is currently a day for central Virginia, but next year it will expand to the state and he hopes someday Close Your Mouth and Listen Day will be a national holiday.

