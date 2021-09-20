Mix of clouds and sun, and seasonal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mix of clouds and sun can be expected as we go through the afternoon into the evening. While conditions are expected to remain dry, that will change over the next 24 hours. A disturbance will increase our chances for a few showers later in the day Tuesday. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will enhance rain and a few storms Wednesday into Thursday. Behind the front, conditions will begin to clear. Temperatures and humidity decrease for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: around 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: rain & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Early showers, clearing & cooler, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s

