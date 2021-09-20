Mix of clouds and sun, and seasonal temperatures
Mid-week rain, then cooler
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mix of clouds and sun can be expected as we go through the afternoon into the evening. While conditions are expected to remain dry, that will change over the next 24 hours. A disturbance will increase our chances for a few showers later in the day Tuesday. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front will enhance rain and a few storms Wednesday into Thursday. Behind the front, conditions will begin to clear. Temperatures and humidity decrease for the late week and weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sunshine, High: around 80
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: rain & storms, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Early showers, clearing & cooler, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: low 50s
