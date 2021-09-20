FBI seeks information on woman missing since November, offers $10,000 reward

(Gray News) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of Mary Johnson, a Native American woman who disappeared in November 2020.

The 40-year-old Johnson was last seen walking to a friend’s home on the Tulalip reservation in Marysville, Washington, on Nov. 25 and never arrived. She was reported missing on Dec. 9.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-6, 115 pounds, with a sunburst-type tattoo on her upper right arm.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Johnson to call its Seattle office at (206) 622-0460 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Thousands of missing persons and homicide cases involving Native Americans and Alaska Natives remain unresolved, and officials are devoting more resources to them.

In April, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland established a new unit in the Bureau of Indian Affairs to tackle the crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans, building on the work of a task force, Operation Lady Justice, which was formed in 2019.

The first Native American cabinet secretary said she is concerned that Indigenous women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average.

“Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades. Far too often, murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated,” Haaland said. “The new (missing and murdered) unit will provide the resources and leadership to prioritize these cases and coordinate resources to hold people accountable, keep our communities safe and provide closure for families.”

About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been entered into the National Crime Information Center over the years, and about 2,700 cases of murder and homicide offenses have been reported to the Federal Government’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, the Interior Department said.

