Emmet Street construction closes northbound lane

Emmet Street construction
Emmet Street construction(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The northbound lane of Emmet Street between Ivy Road and Massie Road in Charlottesville will be closed weekdays starting September 20 until October 1.

According to a city press release, the turn lane from Ivy Road to northbound Emmet Street will also be closed.

Walkers will be detoured to the south sidewalk by crossing at Emmet Street and Rothery Road. Traffic will have to take Massie Road and Copeley Road.

